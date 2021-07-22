Advertisement

GTP thrilled with success of Annual Meeting

Greater Topeka Partnership
Greater Topeka Partnership(GTP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is thrilled with the success of 2021′s Annual Meeting and will start building on the experience for 2022 soon.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik says the organization is thrilled with the success of its Annual Meeting. He said he has received much feedback indicating the 2021 meeting had been the best meeting experience ever. However, he said it is still too early to tell what 2022′s meeting will look like, but the team will meet soon to build upon this year’s experience.

“I’ve often told people, that I think Topeka is the best-kept secret in the country. Our quality of life, local economy, and amenities are world-class.  I am thrilled to see outlets around the country take notice and begin to credit Topeka and Shawnee County for being a truly wonderful place to live, work, and build a life,” said Pivarnik. “I believe we have more than enough highly skilled talent in our region.  From tech to finance to animal health and beyond, the reason Topeka’s economy is so strong is because of the work ethic and sheer brilliance of our local talent pool.”

Additionally, Pivarnik said the community is blessed to have Washburn University and Washburn Tech, which provide a competitive advantage in developing a regional workforce. He said coupled with a location central to state universities, Topeka is truly a force to be reckoned with.

