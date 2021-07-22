Gov. Kelly holds ceremonial signings for new bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly held a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate an update to the state’s unemployment infrastructure.

The Governor officially signed House Bill 2196 in April. It supports ongoing modernization of the Kansas Department of Labor’s 40-year-old IT system, which struggled to handle the record volume of unemployment claims during the height of the pandemic.

Governor Kelly also addressed the 7,000 unemployed Kansans who had benefits suspended because they didn’t meet the required deadline to sign up for the My Reemployment Plan.

”We tried as much as we could to get information out to people, and we’ll continue to work with those 7,000 people to rectify their situation so that they can continue receiving the benefits,” Kelly said.

The Governor also held a ceremonial signing for Senate Bill 77, which allows speech and language pathologists to practice in other states.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.