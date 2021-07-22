Advertisement

Gov. Kelly holds ceremonial signings for new bills

FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020,Kelly announced that the state has relaxed its guidelines for when people are tested for coronavirus so that more people can get tested. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)(KWCH)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly held a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate an update to the state’s unemployment infrastructure.

The Governor officially signed House Bill 2196 in April. It supports ongoing modernization of the Kansas Department of Labor’s 40-year-old IT system, which struggled to handle the record volume of unemployment claims during the height of the pandemic.

Governor Kelly also addressed the 7,000 unemployed Kansans who had benefits suspended because they didn’t meet the required deadline to sign up for the My Reemployment Plan.

”We tried as much as we could to get information out to people, and we’ll continue to work with those 7,000 people to rectify their situation so that they can continue receiving the benefits,” Kelly said.

The Governor also held a ceremonial signing for Senate Bill 77, which allows speech and language pathologists to practice in other states.

