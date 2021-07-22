Gov. Kelly congratulates four Kansans competing in Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans are headed to Tokyo to make the state proud in the Summer Olympics.

Governor Laura Kelly says she would like to congratulate four Kansans representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. She said no matter what, she wants them to know Kansas is proud to cheer them on.

The four Kansans competing in the summer games are as follows:

Bubba Starling, Gardner, Baseball

Adrianna Franch, Salina, Soccer

Kelsey Steward, Wichita, Softball

Derrick Mein, Paola, Shooting

