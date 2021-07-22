Advertisement

Gov. Kelly congratulates four Kansans competing in Olympics

FILE - United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead...
FILE - United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans are headed to Tokyo to make the state proud in the Summer Olympics.

Governor Laura Kelly says she would like to congratulate four Kansans representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. She said no matter what, she wants them to know Kansas is proud to cheer them on.

The four Kansans competing in the summer games are as follows:

  • Bubba Starling, Gardner, Baseball
  • Adrianna Franch, Salina, Soccer
  • Kelsey Steward, Wichita, Softball
  • Derrick Mein, Paola, Shooting

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
Union leaders say about 10 workers have returned to their post in the past week of the strike....
Some Frito-Lay strikers return to work as company makes contract offer
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Topeka one-year-old among this year’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic beneficiaries
Topeka one-year-old among this year’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic beneficiaries
A Texas longhorn flag is carried across the field during the first half of an NCAA college...
AP source: Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining league
Topeka one-year-old among this year’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic beneficiaries
Topeka one-year-old among this year’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic beneficiaries