Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito Lay released a statement Thursday morning urging its union workers at the Topeka plant to accept their new offer and end a strike that’s in its third week.

The company said, “We’ve spent the last three days jointly revisiting the terms of the prior offer and have aligned on a new offer that will better address employee concerns around guaranteed days off and create additional opportunities for the union to have input into staffing and overtime.”

Members of the Bakery Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 218 union rejected Frito Lay’s previous offer on July 1st, and began the strike four days later.

Frito Lay said the revised offer also includes across-the-board wage increases to employees in all roles.

“We believe this offer addresses the most pressing issues raised by our employees, and we believe it represents a win-win for both the union and Frito-Lay,” the company continued saying, “We are urging employees to ratify this offer so they can end the strike and return to work.”

