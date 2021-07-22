Advertisement

Fraudulent insurance claim costs Wellington man over $31,700

2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wellington man has been ordered to pay over $31,700 after he was found to have filed a fraudulent insurance claim in 2017.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Mychael Hauss, 53, of Wellington, has been ordered to pay $31,755 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.

According to Schmidt, Hauss was sentenced on Tuesday in Sumner Co. District Court for one count of fraudulent insurance act and one count of forgery. He said Hauss pleaded guilty on May 25.

In addition to the restitution, Schmidt said District Court Judge William R. Mott imposed a $2,500 fine and put Hauss on 24 months of supervised probation.

According to AG Schmidt, an investigation by the Kansas Insurance Department found that Hauss had a liver transplant in 2015 and purchased a policy to cover other expenses, which were covered by a supplemental insurance carrier. He said Hauss then submitted a second claim with the supplemental insurance company for another alleged transplant in 2017, which was also paid. However, he said investigators found that Hauss never actually got a second liver transplant and the claim was found to be false. He said investigators further determined that Hauss had forged a doctor’s signature as part of the false second claim.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division in his office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home
Union leaders say about 10 workers have returned to their post in the past week of the strike....
Some Frito-Lay strikers return to work as company makes contract offer

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership
GTP thrilled with success of Annual Meeting
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
UofL Pan-African Studies Chair Dr. Ricky Jones said he was tapped to serve as the instructor of...
Kansas plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to support K-12 schools, students approved
FILE
Sen. Marshall urges schools not to close, mandate masks