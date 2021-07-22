Fraudulent insurance claim costs Wellington man over $31,700

WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wellington man has been ordered to pay over $31,700 after he was found to have filed a fraudulent insurance claim in 2017.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Mychael Hauss, 53, of Wellington, has been ordered to pay $31,755 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.

According to Schmidt, Hauss was sentenced on Tuesday in Sumner Co. District Court for one count of fraudulent insurance act and one count of forgery. He said Hauss pleaded guilty on May 25.

In addition to the restitution, Schmidt said District Court Judge William R. Mott imposed a $2,500 fine and put Hauss on 24 months of supervised probation.

According to AG Schmidt, an investigation by the Kansas Insurance Department found that Hauss had a liver transplant in 2015 and purchased a policy to cover other expenses, which were covered by a supplemental insurance carrier. He said Hauss then submitted a second claim with the supplemental insurance company for another alleged transplant in 2017, which was also paid. However, he said investigators found that Hauss never actually got a second liver transplant and the claim was found to be false. He said investigators further determined that Hauss had forged a doctor’s signature as part of the false second claim.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division in his office.

