Founder of U.S. Civil Rights Trail to visit Brown v. Board Historic Site for book signing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The founder of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail will host a book signing at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site on Tuesday.

Visit Topeka says Lee Sentell, author and director of the Alabama Tourism Department and U.S. Civil Rights Trail co-founder, has chosen Topeka to begin his book signing tour. It said the event will be hosted by the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site on Tuesday, July 27, at 4 p.m.

According to Visit Topeka, the announcement follows the launch of his new work at the King Center in Atlanta on June 23. It said Sentell will give a presentation on his new book, The Official United States Civil Rights Trail, which details the movement and the role that sites on that the trail played then and now in the pursuit of social justice. It said the public is invited to attend the event from 4 - 5:30 p.m.

“Topeka has played a historic role in our country’s pursuit of civil rights,” Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, said. “The Brown V. Topeka Board of Education National Historic Site is an important heritage site which draws in visitors from all over the world. This book, and Director Sentell’s selection of Topeka as a community to visit, will allow a broader audience to learn from the lessons of Brown V. Board.”

“The Civil Rights Trail begins with the site of school integration, here in Topeka, Kansas,” Sentell said. “This is why it was my intent to begin the book tour here to chart the history and follow the trail to pay homage to the sites and showcase the journey.”

For more information about the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.