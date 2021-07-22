Final pre-trial meeting set for Ray Miles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final pre-trial for a Topeka man charged with assaulting a corrections officer has been set for next week.

Appearing in court Thursday, Ray Miles filed three motions to dismiss his case with prejudice. The court said those motions will be considered at next week’s meeting.

They also ruled in favor of the state to allow Miles’ statements to detectives as evidence.

Miles is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after attacking a corrections officer in the Shawnee County Jail. He allegedly struck her several times and caused serious head injuries as she tried to retrieve a cordless phone from his cell.

Miles was serving the last year of a sentence stemming from a 2012 attack at WIBW.

