Extreme Heat Building for This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is definitely warm, but the heat is headed our way starting tomorrow.

Tonight will also be a bit warmer with lows in the low 70s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s under sunny conditions. Winds will be light and likely won’t bring any large relief from the hot air. This is just the beginning of a heat wave that is expected to stay in place through at least the rest of July with little relief between now and then.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Our best chance at seeing rain comes Sunday night into Monday morning. The rain would be great, but it’s unclear how long the clouds will persist into Monday morning. If the rain stays longer, then we’ll obviously be a little cooler on Monday but there is a chance that the rain and clouds clear by midday and highs could reach the mid 90s again.

After Monday, we jump right back into the fire with highs in the mid to upper 90s with little relief from any wind.

Heat this intense can be dangerous if you don’t prepare. The best defense you have against summer heat waves is to stay hydrated. Finding shade and using sunscreen are helpful too, but breaks taken indoors with A/C will go a long ways towards cooling you down.

It’s also important to ensure that outdoor pets and animals have a constant water supply and an adequate amount of shade to keep them healthy as well.

Right now long range models are showing limited indications of this heat coming to an end anytime soon. It is very possible that these conditions persist into the first week of August. Happy summer!

Heat Wave with Slight Relief on Monday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The upcoming heat wave isn’t showing signs of weakening in the coming days and could very possibly persist into August. That being said, it would be best to limit outdoor activity during the day and if you must work outdoors, try to schedule that work for early in the morning or late in the evening when it is not dangerously hot. It’s also important to remember any animals that are kept outside and to be sure that they have a constant water supply to keep them healthy.

