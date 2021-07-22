Advertisement

Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple

The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.(AP)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says COVID cases in the area have quadrupled and hospitalizations have tripled over the last four weeks.

Officials say for the week of 7/11 to 7/17, weekly cases hit 178 -- which is more than reported for the entire month of June.

Through the four days of reporting this week, 176 cases have been reported.

The Health Dept. says the spike is mostly due to the Delta variant, which they say is 60% more contagious than previous variants.

SNCO Health Officials say the Delta variant is dominant in the area and accounts for 3/4 of all positive tests since June 1, and the majority of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated individuals also are being blamed for the majority of infected individuals in recent outbreaks in congregate settings.

Since June 1, the Health Dept. says 15 separate outbreaks have been identified and in most cases, the virus was transmitted by someone who was not vaccinated, then continued to spread to others who had not been inoculated.

The Health Dept. says nearly 77,500 Shawnee Co. residents are fully vaccinated and only 91 “breakthrough cases” have been reported -- which is roughly 1 per 1,000 individuals.

Officials say the early onset of the Delta variant has presented as symptoms mistaken for allergies or a common cold before more significant symptoms develop.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Wichita Man, last seen in Scottsdale Arizona
Missing Kansas man’s body found in Arizona
File Photo of rabid bat in a bag.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Shawnee County after dog pulls it out of tree
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Topeka hospitals see jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home
Union leaders say about 10 workers have returned to their post in the past week of the strike....
Some Frito-Lay strikers return to work as company makes contract offer

Latest News

2 mothers testify in emotion-filled courtroom during Grover Cannon sentencing hearing
Fraudulent insurance claim costs Wellington man over $31,700
Greater Topeka Partnership
GTP thrilled with success of Annual Meeting
UofL Pan-African Studies Chair Dr. Ricky Jones said he was tapped to serve as the instructor of...
Kansas plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to support K-12 schools, students approved
FILE
Sen. Marshall urges schools not to close, mandate masks