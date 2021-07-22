Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says COVID cases in the area have quadrupled and hospitalizations have tripled over the last four weeks.

Officials say for the week of 7/11 to 7/17, weekly cases hit 178 -- which is more than reported for the entire month of June.

Through the four days of reporting this week, 176 cases have been reported.

The Health Dept. says the spike is mostly due to the Delta variant, which they say is 60% more contagious than previous variants.

SNCO Health Officials say the Delta variant is dominant in the area and accounts for 3/4 of all positive tests since June 1, and the majority of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated individuals also are being blamed for the majority of infected individuals in recent outbreaks in congregate settings.

Since June 1, the Health Dept. says 15 separate outbreaks have been identified and in most cases, the virus was transmitted by someone who was not vaccinated, then continued to spread to others who had not been inoculated.

The Health Dept. says nearly 77,500 Shawnee Co. residents are fully vaccinated and only 91 “breakthrough cases” have been reported -- which is roughly 1 per 1,000 individuals.

Officials say the early onset of the Delta variant has presented as symptoms mistaken for allergies or a common cold before more significant symptoms develop.

