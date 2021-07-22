Customers help employees intercept would-be thief at North Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers helped employees intercept a would-be thief Wednesday evening at the Tarwater Farm & Home store at 4107 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Ashton Tarwater, a sales associate at the store, said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, about a half-hour before the 6 p.m. closing time.

Tarwater said a vehicle with four adults and two children pulled up to the store at that time.

Three of the adults got out of the vehicle and entered the store before attempting to leave with a chain saw without paying for it.

She said one of the individuals who was attempting to steal the chain saw told store personnel that he had a weapon, though none was ever shown.

Tarwater said a store employee confronted the individuals, who attempted to leave the store’s parking lot in their vehicle.

Two other customers assisted the employee, Tarwater said. One of the customers used a vehicle to block traffic in the 4100 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard and the other used a vehicle to prevent the individuals with the chain saw from leaving the area.

Tarwater said the individuals who had taken the chain saw left the merchandise at the scene before taking off in their vehicle.

Before they departed, however, a customer took photos of the vehicle and its license plate. The photos were posted to Facebook.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was being investigated Thursday morning by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

