Crews extinguish overnight garage fire in downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire early Thursday in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of S.E. Monroe.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes availalble.

