Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man

Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist without a headlight led to the arrest of a Topeka man on Wednesday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Carlos A. Brown, 31, of Topeka, was arrested for a felony warrant out of Jackson Co. and possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on his bicycle in an area of NW Paramore St. late Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, July 21, just after 9:30 p.m., a deputy stopped Brown on his bicycle for failing to have a headlight. During the investigation, it said the deputy found that Brown had a felony warrant out of Jackson Co. It said Brown was taken into custody and illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brown was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bicycle not equipped with a lamp when in use at night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

