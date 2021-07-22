Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn holds last ‘Stuff the Bus’ event for July

Auburn-Washburn is holding one more Stuff the Bus event, August 12 at 3 p.m.
Auburn-Washburn is holding one more Stuff the Bus event, August 12 at 3 p.m.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn held their last ‘Stuff the Bus’ event of the month.

Welcoming the community with activities, raffles, and food trucks, the district invited guests to give school supplies for the upcoming school year.

They want to fill their bus with items like book bags, writing utensils, and other tools that students may need. Auburn-Washburn has one more event planned for 3 p.m. August 12 at Auburn Elementary, just before classes start.

