Auburn-Washburn holds last ‘Stuff the Bus’ event for July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn held their last ‘Stuff the Bus’ event of the month.

Welcoming the community with activities, raffles, and food trucks, the district invited guests to give school supplies for the upcoming school year.

They want to fill their bus with items like book bags, writing utensils, and other tools that students may need. Auburn-Washburn has one more event planned for 3 p.m. August 12 at Auburn Elementary, just before classes start.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.