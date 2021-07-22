Advance Auto Parts to open new store in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan will welcome a new auto parts store on Friday.

Advance Auto Parts says on Friday, July 23, it will open a new location in Manhattan and celebrate with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

According to the auto store, representatives from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Manhattan Fire Department will be there, along with officials from Shepherds Crossing, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Be Able Community and Salvation Army.

At the event, Advance Auto said its store team will donate gift cards to the four agencies in support of their community-based programs.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at Advance Auto Parts, 520 S. 5th St., on Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m.

