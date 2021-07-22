Advertisement

190th Air Refueling Wing Commander to retire in October

The man who leads the 190th Air Refueling Wing will be stepping down this October.
By Jared Broyles and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who leads the 190th Air Refueling Wing will be stepping down this October.

Col. Dan Skoda has announced his retirement from military service with the Kansas Air National Guard after nearly 25 years. In a Facebook post, he wrote that his family has been “beyond blessed” to serve this nation, the state of Kansas, and the Coyote family.

Skoda says he has accepted a position as a pilot with United Airlines. His wife is also a pilot for United, and he says flying for the same airline has been their dream since college.

A retirement ceremony will be held for Col. Skoda on October 16.

