Wednesday forecast: Slightly warmer but still near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures continue to warm-up by a couple degrees today and tomorrow before the dangerous heat overtakes all of northeast KS by Friday. This will set-up a very hot end of July and possibly lasting into the first week of August with little relief.

There may be some relief from the heat Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers/storms. Uncertainty exists on exact timing of the rain chances and how widespread the rain will be so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days. Other than the potential for relatively cooler weather Sunday and Monday for portions of northeast KS, this heat is going to last for a while so make sure you’re taking care of yourself. While we’re not talking about record heat, consecutive days with heat indices near or above 100° will take a toll on your body if you’re not hydrated with water or taking breaks in a room with AC.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog this morning. The combination of haze (which we’ve been seeing recently) due to the smoke from the wildfires out west and afternoon clouds moving in, that should keep highs near 90° and only 1-3° hotter than yesterday. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise most of the night will be mostly clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Friday and Saturday will have highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 103° out in north-central KS with heat indices up to 107°.

Sunday may be slightly cooler at the very least due to more clouds in the afternoon if not showers/storms developing before sunset. How much cooler will depend on these factors so stay tuned on these details.

The showers/storms will continue Sunday night and possibly Monday. One of the models does keep the rain for much of the day and lasting into Monday evening which is why the storm chance exists in the 8 day for Monday night but it’ll mainly be before midnight if there is rain that lasts during this time. IF rain lingers into Monday, highs will be in the 80s however if rain is gone in the afternoon and we get sun, highs heat up quickly in the 90s similar to what Tuesday and Wednesday will be.

Taking Action:

Watch out for patchy fog this morning, similar to the past couple mornings, nothing widespread but enough to be mindful it exists.

You still have time to take advantage of the next couple days despite a gradual warming trend. It’ll still be relativity cooler than what it will be by the end of the week. This heat wave we start with our hottest temperatures by Friday has a very real possibility to last into at least the first week of August. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure you have a way to keep them cool.

There may be some relief with cooler temperatures and rain Sunday and Monday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing and details as we get closer to this time-frame.



