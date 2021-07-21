Water main breaks close southbound lanes of Gage at SW 29th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed southbound lanes of Gage at SW 29th.

The City of Topeka says another series of water main breaks early Wednesday morning at SW 29th and Gage has closed southbound lanes of the road. It said the break is just north of the intersection in the southbound lanes.

According to the City, the southbound lanes will remain closed due to two water-related breaks. It said the northbound lanes will remain open.

The City said the Gage detour follows SW 21st to SW Fairlawn to 29th and back to Gage.

The City wanted to remind residents that using private property to cut through the closure is illegal and drivers can be ticketed for it.

According to the City, the closure will be in place for about two weeks while concrete street panels are replaced.

