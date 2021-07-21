Advertisement

TPD make arrest following narcotics search warrant

Jacob Crawford (Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man Tuesday after serving a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of NE Lyman Rd.

Jacob Crawford, 36, was booked on charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, endangering a child, not having a drug tax stamp, and unlawfully acquiring proceeds from a drug transaction.

Officers from the TPD Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force, found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm in the Crawford’s home.

