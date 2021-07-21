Temperatures Continue to Climb Leading to This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot and sunny conditions are still expected Friday through the weekend with high in the mid to upper 90s and feel-like temperatures between 100-105 degrees.

Tonight will be in the upper 60s near 70 degrees with calm winds and clear skies. We’ll be a bit warmer on Thursday with highs expected to be near 90 degrees into the low 90s under mostly sunny conditions. Thursday nights lows will be in the low 70s still.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

This weekend will be hot as the heat dome settles over Kansas providing sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with a few 100 degree readings likely scattered across parts of West and Central Kansas. Long range forecasts suggest the heat will be with at least through the end of July into the first days of August.

There is a slight chance for rain and storms on Sunday night into Monday morning. Our temperatures may be bumped down by a couple degrees, but overall not much relief from the heat wave. The rain will be helpful though to areas that see it. We return to the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday through at least Thursday.

Heat this intense can be dangerous if not prepared for. The best defense you have against summer heat waves is to stay hydrated. Finding shade and using sunscreen are helpful too, but breaks taken indoors with A/C will go a long ways towards cooling you down.

It’s also important to ensure that outdoor pets and animals have a constant water supply and an adequate amount of shade to keep them healthy as well.

Heat Wave Coming This Weekend (WIBW)

Taking Action:

You still have time to take advantage of the next couple days despite a gradual warming trend. It’ll still be relativity cooler than what it will be by the end of the week. This heat wave will start with our hottest temperatures by Friday has a very real possibility to last into at least the first week of August. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer..... more than tornadoes so this needs to be taken seriously. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure you have a way to keep them cool.

