Stormont Vail sees jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate

FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
FILE - Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has seen a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent positive rate within the past few days.

Stormont Vail Health says it has witnessed a large increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 that require hospitalization. It said this shows the virus is once again spreading through the community.

According to Stormont Vail, within several hours on Tuesday afternoon, the hospital jumped from 22 inpatients with the virus to 30. It said on Wednesday morning, it had 28 COVID-19 positive patients.

To protect those in the community, especially those unable to get the vaccine due to health conditions or eligibility requirements, Stormont Vail said residents are highly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It said the vaccine is the path to slow the pandemic and get life back to normal.

In the meantime, the health network said those that are unable to get the vaccine should continue to wear face masks.

According to Stormont Vail, it has 37 COVID-19 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program. It said it also has a testing positivity rate of 12.9%.

As of Wednesday, Stormont Vail said it has administered 86,747 vaccines, which includes first and second doses. It said vaccinations are now available through its Retail Pharmacy at 2252 SW 10th Ave.

