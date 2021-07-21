Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems plans to hire 4,600 workers by 2024

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems expects to hire more than 4,600 workers in Wichita by 2024, after losing more than 5,000 jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and since the 737 Max was grounded.

Adam Pogue, vice president of manufacturing services for Spirit, said in a presentation given to the City Council Tuesday the aviation company also plans to expand its manufacturing facility in south Wichita, The Wichita Eagle reported.

With layoffs and voluntary separations, Spirit lost about 5,222 workers in Wichita during the pandemic and because it made about 70% of the Boeing 737 MAX, which was grounded in 2019 after two deadly crashes.

Spirit ended 2019 with more than 13,200 employees in Wichita but had only about 8,000 by the end of 2020, according to Pogue’s report.

The employment projections, which are based on current market conditions, show Spirit’s total employment in Wichita could come to 12,619 workers by 2024.

