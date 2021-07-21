Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates promotion of eight employees

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office celebrated several staff promotions on Wednesday.
By Marissa Ventrelli and Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office celebrated several staff promotions on Wednesday.

The promotion ceremony has been on hold since last year due to the pandemic. Among the deputies recognized, Danny Lotridge was promoted to Major, Todd Stallbaumer is now a Lieutenant, Justin Vest was promoted to Captain, and Shane Hoobler now serves as Undersheriff. Dispatch Supervisors Melissa Royer and Timothy Debusk were also honored, as was Scott Peterson, who will be Office Manager for Records, and Colt Wilke, who moved up the ranks in the Animal Control Division.

Hoobler has been promoted several times throughout his career, but he says this promotion is especially meaningful since Sheriff Brian Hill specifically chose him to be his second-in-command. “To me, that means he has the confidence and the faith in my ability to do this job and to help him lead the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office into the future and to continue to be progressive and proactive in our law enforcement.” He said. Hoobler has worked for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years.

