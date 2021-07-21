Sen. Moran applauds Biden Administration’s steps to reform organ donation systems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has applauded the Biden Administration’s steps to reform national organ donation systems and has urged it to continue to work towards greater accountability of organ procurement organizations.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined a coalition of Congressional leaders to applaud the Biden Administration for finalizing a rule to reform the organ procurement system and encourage it to explore more ways to accelerate accountability of organ procurement organizations.

“This Final Rule marks a critical first step toward ensuring greater accountability of all 57 OPOs in the United States,” the members wrote. “Since 2015, an average of more than 12,000 people have died each year while waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list due to becoming too sick to undergo transplantation. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the changes made by the Final Rule will address systemic problems and have the potential to save more than 7,000 lives every year.”

According to Sen. Moran, the Final Rule takes long-overdue steps to hold OPOs accountable, marking progress towards the improvement of the organ transplant system. He said the Government Accountability Office found that the rule will “increase donation rates and organ transplantation rates by replacing the current outcome measures with new transparent, reliable and objective outcome measures: and increase competition for control of open organ donation service areas.

In its current form, Sen. Moran said the Final Rule would not provide the decertification of failing OPOs until 2026.

In Feb. of 2020, Sen. Moran said he spoke on the Senate floor to raise concerns about the Department of Health and Human Services’ policy for national liver allocations that would make it more difficult for rural Americans to get liver donations.

To read the full letter sent to the Biden Administration, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.