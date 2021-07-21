Sen. Marshall calls for details of infrastructure bill before final vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Marshall has called for the details of the new bipartisan infrastructure package, including how it will be paid for before senators can cast their final votes.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Senate has failed to advance a procedural vote that would have started a debate on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. With negotiations still ongoing, he said the vote happened while the text of the bill has not been finalized.

“As of just a few days ago, one of the ways the bipartisan group intended to pay for this bill was through the weaponization of the IRS by increasing the number of auditors and targeting hard-working Americans,” said Sen. Marshall. “Thankfully that provision was removed, but we’ve still not seen full details of this plan or how it will be paid for. With Democrats on an unprecedented spending spree and our economy feeling the pinch of inflation, I could not vote to advance this legislation when I’ve still not even seen the bill text.”

This is the fourth week of negotiations and the Senate still has not reached an agreement on a broad framework for infrastructure spending. Wednesday’s vote was intended to be the deadline to have the package details all worked out.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.