Salvation Army holds Back to School event for kids in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army helped local students prepare to head back to school in style on Wednesday.

The annual Back to School Fair featured free haircuts from Sports Clips as well as school supplies and household essentials, all donated by the community.

Many families struggle to afford all of the necessary supplies to ensure their children have a successful year, which is why the Salvation Army is stepping in to help. “The Salvation Army’s mission is to help the need,” said Capt. Cristian Lopez. “All the community came together to try to supply that need, and that’s awesome.”

