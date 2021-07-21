Advertisement

Overland Park ranks as third best city in the nation to rent in

FILE —
FILE —(KEYC Photo, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park is the third best city in the nation to rent in due to its affordable rental prices, according to a new study.

WalletHub.com says with rental prices hitting their highest levels in two years, it has released its report on 2021′s Best and Worst Places to Rent in America. It said Overland Park came in third. It said it looked at over 180 U.S. cities based on rental attractiveness, quality of life, rental price changes, cost of living and job availability.

Source: WalletHub

According to the study, Overland Park ranked 15th in Quality of Life and 14th in Rental Market and Affordability, accounting for its overall score of 62.12. It said Sioux Falls, S.D., came in first with a Quality of Life ranking of 89 and a Rental Market and Affordability ranking of 1. It said Cedar Rapids, Iowa, came in second with a Quality of Life ranking of 43 and a Rental Market and Affordability ranking of 5.

The study also shows that Kansas City, Mo., came in 65th while Wichita came in at 110.

According to WalletHub, Overland Park also ranked third for most affordable rentals.

To read the full study or see where other cities rank, click HERE.

