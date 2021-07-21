GRAPHIC: Organization seeks to remove over 50 animals from man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Companion Animal Protection Society has filed court documents to remove over 50 animals from Kevin Vesterberg, who has been charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty.

Companion Animal Protection Society says Thousand Oaks, a California-based partner, has filed for legal proceedings to be held to obtain possession of sheep, goats and rabbits under the care of Kevin Vesterberg, of Miltonvale, on his father’s, Virgil Vesterberg’s, property.

Kevin Vesterberg was charged on June 4, 2021, with 10 counts of animal cruelty for the neglect of over 50 animals on his property, owned by his son.

According to CAPS, the preliminary hearing for Vesterberg has been twice postponed and is now scheduled for Aug. 24. It said Undersheriff Russ Thornton told CAPS Kansas Director Debbie Miller that the Sheriff’s Office does not intend to take any of the animals off the property, even though they do not believe veterinary care has been provided. Under Kansas Article 64, Subsection 21-6412 (e), law enforcement, veterinarians, incorporated humane societies, shelters and other appropriate animal care facilities are allowed to take custody of animals where evidence of cruelty is available.

On May 24, CAPS said Ottawa Co. Deputy Sheriff Tyler VanCoevern responded to its complaint that animals were in a severe state of neglect on one of Veterberg’s properties, which is less than 3-miles from his home.

According to the organization, over 50 animals, including three rabbits, had been severely neglected. It said there were also emaciated sheep and goats, a sheep with hooves over a foot long, a sheep with a bloody prolapse, several limping animals and a rabbit with an oozing eye infection. It said dozens of sheep and goat remains were found in various states of decomposition throughout the property, with countless bones indicating long decomposed animals. It said food and water were not available to animals that were alive.

On June 4, CAPS said Vesterberg was charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty. It said despite the many dead bodies and skeletal remains on the property, there are no charges for the dead animals, who most likely perished due to starvation, dehydration and untreated diseases and infections. It said it will send any animals that can be removed from the Vesterberg property to Gentle Barn Sanctuary in California or Tennessee where they will receive the proper veterinary care and live out the rest of their lives peacefully.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.