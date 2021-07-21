Advertisement

Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Okla. (KOCO) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who they say was fatally injured while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to a report of an unresponsive juvenile found in an apartment building breezeway in Bethany, Oklahoma. They reported seeing ligature marks around the boy’s neck.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the incident was not a suicide attempt, based on the preliminary investigation. Instead, police report it was a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

The challenge is known as the “Black Out” challenge and reportedly involves someone choking themselves to the point where they lose consciousness.

Police want parents to be aware of the dangers.

“Kids are bored, and they’re trying new things. Parents really have to start watching their social media… not just because of these type of challenges or things like that [but] because of predators and different crimes that kids fall victims to,” said Police Lt. Angelo Orefice.

The death comes just months after another 12-year-old boy from Colorado died attempting the same dangerous challenge.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away
From left to right, Roger Teske, Jane Teske, and Tammy Snethen were arrested July 18, 2021 for...
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
A Missouri girl was seriously injured Saturday evening when a large nut-and-bolt came through...
Missouri girl hurt when object falls through windshield on Lawrence highway
Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
Stan Wade Chavez, 35, was arrested July 19, 2021, in connection to multiple burglaries in...
Topeka man arrested for string of downtown burglaries

Latest News

Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge
Tom Barrack was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence...
Trump ally faces federal charges in alleged attempt to benefit UAE
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years
This member of the Kansas Youth Chorale also helps the BACA organization.
Good Kid Sophie Smith is a singer, who also advocates for protecting Kansas kids