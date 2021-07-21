Advertisement

New Junction City transient guest tax idea draws opposition

Milford Lake
Milford Lake(KWCH)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City leaders floated an idea this week for a new city transient guest tax and movement of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau under Chamber of Commerce control.

The city could have a tax ranging from six and a half to eight percent, replacing the existing six percent Geary County tax that currently exists in Junction City.

The county TGT would continue in effect in Grandview Plaza and Milford. The tax is paid by users of lodging facilities.

CVB Advisory Committee Chair Florence Whitebread said that panel is against the bed tax idea at this time and does not favor raising it. She referred to County Commission Chair Trish Giordano, who attended the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Whitebread stated, “She at this point is totally against it. So we want to do the best we can do with what we have and I know that there are lots of areas that are very jealous of our area because we do have the ( Milford ) lake. During the COVID time, we were able to do events out there that we couldn’t do anyplace else. At this time everybody wants to keep it with the county.”

