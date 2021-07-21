KU student starts petition to require COVID-19 vaccines before classes resume

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A student at the University of Kansas has started a petition to urge the university to require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to campus for the fall semester.

Otherwise, the petition states KU should offer alternative options such as mask requirements or virtual classes.

Sophie Kunin, author of the petition, writes that those with health conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine would be able to opt-out and submit documentation to give to the university. She states the guidelines in the petition should only be in place until 70% of the population was vaccinated.

The petition states that the University already requires immunizations before campus attendance for diseases such as MMR (measles, mumps, rubella). It also says that other public universities and private colleges currently require COVID-19 vaccines before their students and staff return for the fall semester.

The University told 13 NEWS that while state law limits its ability to require vaccines, it is considering alternative options.

“State law limits our ability to require vaccinations or proof of vaccination, however, we are planning numerous opportunities for students to receive vaccinations both on and off-campus as they return,” said a KU spokesperson. “KU Student Housing is requiring students living on campus to either voluntarily provide proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to Watkins Health Services or to participate in COVID-19 entry testing. Any KU student, living on or off-campus, can voluntarily upload proof of vaccination to Watkins Health Services. Students can expect to receive additional information on the process, along with reasons and incentives to encourage them to get vaccinated, as we approach the fall semester. As we have said publicly many times, KU had zero known transmissions of COVID-19 within any of our classrooms or research spaces during the pandemic, which is a testament to the health and safety measures we implemented and the diligence of our faculty, staff and students.”

Recently, a federal judge ruled that Indiana University could require vaccinations for students and staff before they return to campus.

To read the full petition, click HERE.

