Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase
Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

An Iowa woman cleaning an apartment found a memorial flag belonging to a veteran of World War I.
Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
FILE
Increase in COVID-19 rates reported in Riley County
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast