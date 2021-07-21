Gov. Kelly directs flags to be flown half-staff at state facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags to be flown at half-staff at state facilities in honor of a late Kansas Representative.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities effective immediately until the day of interment. She said this is to honor Kansas Rep. Ron Howard. She said Howard has represented Kansas House District 98 since 2019.

“My thoughts are with Rep. Ron Howard’s wife, Terri, and all of his friends and family during this difficult time,” Governor Kelly said. “A former Boeing worker and lawn care service owner, Rep. Howard shared a proud, hardworking background with many in his South Wichita and Haysville district. Despite facing difficult health challenges, Rep. Howard’s perseverance demonstrated his strong dedication to those he served.”

According to Gov. Kelly, notice of the day of internment will be sent at a later date.

