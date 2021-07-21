Frito Lay makes offer to Union, vote to be held Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito Lay has made a new offer to the local union.

Mark McCarter, a union steward, says Frito Lay has made an offer to BCTGM #218 and a vote will be held on Friday.

Members of the local union have been on strike since July 5. They said they are fighting for higher wages, shorter hours and less overtime.

