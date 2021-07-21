Advertisement

Frito Lay makes offer to Union, vote to be held Friday

Members of BCTGM Local 218 stand on the picket line on the 16th day of the strike on Tuesday,...
Members of BCTGM Local 218 stand on the picket line on the 16th day of the strike on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito Lay has made a new offer to the local union.

Mark McCarter, a union steward, says Frito Lay has made an offer to BCTGM #218 and a vote will be held on Friday.

Members of the local union have been on strike since July 5. They said they are fighting for higher wages, shorter hours and less overtime.

This is a developing story.

