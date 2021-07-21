Former Hornet Austin Downing helps teach basketball to special needs athletes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - They came to learn.

“I love basketball.” Tavaris Davie said.

And of course have fun on the court.

“A lot of fun,” Hailey Foster, a 9-year-old basketball lover, said. “I like that you can shoot hoops and you can be competitive and you can take the ball because I’m very competitive.”

Athletes from a special needs camp came to a Free State basketball clinic. One of their coaches happened to be a former local college hooper.

“It meant a lot to me and I know for the kids as well,” Austin Downing, former Emporia State guard, said. “They had a lot of fun. You know us being able to make this happen was really big as far as you know just having a day for them to do nothing but basketball, it was really fun.”

Austin’s traded in his basketball shoes for a whistle. And Downing also works with the Firebirds Special Education program. It was there he teamed up with more teachers to bring students to the hardwood floor.

“I think it makes them feel included and they get to see that they can do things that they normally wouldn’t get to try.” Erin Campbell, Camp Director for Lawrence Unified Parks and Recreation, said.

“I think that’s pretty cool just them getting to come in here and work on their game,” Downing said. “You know, they might not want to touch a basketball ever again. But, for these hour or two hours that we were in here, I think they all had fun and at least enjoyed it and that’s all that matters.”

The goal of the clinic was to sink some shots

“You never know. Maybe they might be in a Firebird uniform this year.” Downing said.

And have a memorable experience.

“I guess you could call this a special day.” Foster said.

