Florida woman killed in pickup truck-semi crash in Bourbon County

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a pickup truck-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in Bourbon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on K-7 highway, about eight miles south of Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Dodge Ram 350 pickup truck was traveling south on K-7 when it drifted and crossed the center line.

A 2006 Kenworth semi-trailer that was traveling north on K-7 made an avoidance maneuver to the northbound shoulder.

The pickup truck then collided with the semi, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Fabiana V. Anez-Sierra, 23, of Miami, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Anez-Sierra wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Alvaro Jesus Casadiego, 31, also of Miami, Fla., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. The patrol said Casadiego wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the pickup truck, Jesus Casadiego, 1, of Miami, Fla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the semi, Dean E. Keating, 43, of Fulton, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Keating was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.