Emergency crews sent to collision on I-70 off-ramp in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were sent Wednesday morning to a collision along Interstate 70 in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:55 a.m. on the westbound off-ramp of I-70 near S.E. California Avenue.

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle were reported to have collided at that location.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries in the collision.

