Emergency crews sent to collision on I-70 off-ramp in East Topeka

Emergency crews were sent Wednesday morning to a collision on the off-ramp from westbound...
Emergency crews were sent Wednesday morning to a collision on the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to S.E. California Avenue in East Topeka. No serious injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were sent Wednesday morning to a collision along Interstate 70 in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:55 a.m. on the westbound off-ramp of I-70 near S.E. California Avenue.

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle were reported to have collided at that location.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries in the collision.

