County Fair Events

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County fairs are back in full swing after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawnee County

  • 4-H Pancake Feed: July 24, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
  • Shawnee Co. Fair: July 22 - 25, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
    • To find a schedule of events, click HERE.

Riley County

  • Riley Co. Fair: July 22 - 26, CiCo Park, Kimball Ave., Manhattan
    • To find a schedule of events, click HERE.

Geary County

  • Free Fair: July 18-22, Geary Co. Fairgrounds, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd., Junction City

Clay County

  • Clay Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, Clay County Fair Ground, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center

Coffey County

  • Coffey Co. Fair: July 21 - 25, Coffey Co. Fair Grounds, Kelly Park, Burlington

Jackson County

  • Jackson Co. Fair Vaccine Clinic: July 22, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., NE Kansas Heritage Complex, 12085-12261 214 Rd., Holton
  • Jackson Co. Fair: July 26 - 30, Jackson Co. Extension Agents, 114 W. 5th St., Holton

Jefferson County

  • Jefferson Co. Fair: July 26 - 29, Northeast Kansas Bancshares, 406 Broadway St., Valley Falls

Lyon County

  • Lyon Co. Free Fair: July 29 - Aug. 7, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 2632 US-50
  • Lyon Co. Fair: Aug 5 - 14, Lyon Co. Fairgrounds, Anderson Building, 2700 US-50

Morris County

  • Morris Co. Fair: July 17 - 26, Morris Co. Fairgrounds, 612 US-56, Council Grove

Nemaha County

  • Nemaha Co. Fair: July 22 - 26, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca
  • Nemaha Co. Fair Cleanup: July 27, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca

Pottawatomie County

  • Pottawatomie Co. Fair: Aug. 5 - 8, Pottawatomie Co. Fairgrounds, 901 High St., Onaga

Wabaunsee County

  • Wabaunsee Co. Fair: July 23 - 27, Wabaunsee Co. Fairgrounds, E. 9th St., Alma

Washington County

  • Washington Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, 214 C St., Washington

Douglas County

  • Douglas Co. Free Fair: July 27 - 31, Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Lawrence

