County Fair Events
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County fairs are back in full swing after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawnee County
- 4-H Pancake Feed: July 24, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
- Shawnee Co. Fair: July 22 - 25, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka
- To find a schedule of events, click HERE.
Riley County
- Riley Co. Fair: July 22 - 26, CiCo Park, Kimball Ave., Manhattan
- To find a schedule of events, click HERE.
Geary County
- Free Fair: July 18-22, Geary Co. Fairgrounds, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd., Junction City
Clay County
- Clay Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, Clay County Fair Ground, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center
Coffey County
- Coffey Co. Fair: July 21 - 25, Coffey Co. Fair Grounds, Kelly Park, Burlington
Jackson County
- Jackson Co. Fair Vaccine Clinic: July 22, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., NE Kansas Heritage Complex, 12085-12261 214 Rd., Holton
- Jackson Co. Fair: July 26 - 30, Jackson Co. Extension Agents, 114 W. 5th St., Holton
Jefferson County
- Jefferson Co. Fair: July 26 - 29, Northeast Kansas Bancshares, 406 Broadway St., Valley Falls
Lyon County
- Lyon Co. Free Fair: July 29 - Aug. 7, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 2632 US-50
- Lyon Co. Fair: Aug 5 - 14, Lyon Co. Fairgrounds, Anderson Building, 2700 US-50
Morris County
- Morris Co. Fair: July 17 - 26, Morris Co. Fairgrounds, 612 US-56, Council Grove
Nemaha County
- Nemaha Co. Fair: July 22 - 26, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca
- Nemaha Co. Fair Cleanup: July 27, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca
Pottawatomie County
- Pottawatomie Co. Fair: Aug. 5 - 8, Pottawatomie Co. Fairgrounds, 901 High St., Onaga
Wabaunsee County
- Wabaunsee Co. Fair: July 23 - 27, Wabaunsee Co. Fairgrounds, E. 9th St., Alma
Washington County
- Washington Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, 214 C St., Washington
Douglas County
- Douglas Co. Free Fair: July 27 - 31, Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Lawrence
