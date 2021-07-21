County Fair Events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County fairs are back in full swing after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawnee County

4-H Pancake Feed: July 24, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka

Shawnee Co. Fair: July 22 - 25, Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka To find a schedule of events, click HERE



Riley County

Riley Co. Fair: July 22 - 26, CiCo Park, Kimball Ave., Manhattan To find a schedule of events, click HERE



Geary County

Free Fair: July 18-22, Geary Co. Fairgrounds, 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd., Junction City

Clay County

Clay Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, Clay County Fair Ground, 205 S. 12th St., Clay Center

Coffey County

Coffey Co. Fair: July 21 - 25, Coffey Co. Fair Grounds, Kelly Park, Burlington

Jackson County

Jackson Co. Fair Vaccine Clinic : July 22, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., NE Kansas Heritage Complex, 12085-12261 214 Rd., Holton

Jackson Co. Fair: July 26 - 30, Jackson Co. Extension Agents, 114 W. 5th St., Holton

Jefferson County

Jefferson Co. Fair: July 26 - 29, Northeast Kansas Bancshares, 406 Broadway St., Valley Falls

Lyon County

Lyon Co. Free Fair: July 29 - Aug. 7, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 2632 US-50

Lyon Co. Fair: Aug 5 - 14, Lyon Co. Fairgrounds, Anderson Building, 2700 US-50

Morris County

Morris Co. Fair: July 17 - 26, Morris Co. Fairgrounds, 612 US-56, Council Grove

Nemaha County

Nemaha Co. Fair : July 22 - 26, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca

Nemaha Co. Fair Cleanup: July 27, Nemaha Co. Extension Services, 1500 Community Dr., Seneca

Pottawatomie County

Pottawatomie Co. Fair: Aug. 5 - 8, Pottawatomie Co. Fairgrounds, 901 High St., Onaga

Wabaunsee County

Wabaunsee Co. Fair: July 23 - 27, Wabaunsee Co. Fairgrounds, E. 9th St., Alma

Washington County

Washington Co. Fair: July 20 - 25, 214 C St., Washington

Douglas County

Douglas Co. Free Fair: July 27 - 31, Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Lawrence

