Chandler files motion to dismiss her case due to misconduct of trial prosecutor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another motion has been filed in the ongoing court battle for Dana Chandler.

Chandler has filed a motion to dismiss the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office based on the misconduct of original trial prosecutor Jacqie Spradling.

Spradling, who is no longer part of the Shawnee County DA’s Office, resigned from her posts in Bourbon and Allen Counties after a disciplinary panel found she acted unethically in the trials of Chandler and Jacob Ewing.

Convictions for Chandler and Ewing were both overturned and sent to retrial due to Spradling’s actions.

Chandler’s defense is citing an Arizona ruling that allowed a court to dismiss an entire District Attorney’s Office for the conduct of just one member, saying it’s impossible to know if the entire prosecution is tainted in anyway.

Chandler requested a dismissal of her case almost a month ago via claims of unfair media treatment due to a pair of 48 Hours episodes featuring her case.

