Bald Eagle injured during late May storm released near Blue Rapids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A female Bald Eagle that was injured when a strong storm blew over her nesting tree outside Blue Rapids has been released back into the wild.

The eagle was found in a soggy field on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew through the area in the overnight hours.

Two Bald Eagle chicks were found dead in the rubble of the toppled tree.

Michele McNulty with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service out of Manhattan said the eagle was released Wednesday morning near the location of where she was found outside the Marshall Co. community of Blue Rapids, along the Big Blue River.

McNulty said the eagle spent nearly eight weeks at the Milford Nature Center recovering from a broken clavicle. Most of that time she was in a 10 x 10 non-flight room before being moved to a much larger flight pen around July 9th.

McNulty said once staff noticed the eagle could fly properly they determined she was fit for release back into the wild.

According to McNulty, the female’s nesting partner was likely uninjured in the storm and still in the area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.