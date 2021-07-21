Advertisement

Bald Eagle injured during late May storm released near Blue Rapids

Caption
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A female Bald Eagle that was injured when a strong storm blew over her nesting tree outside Blue Rapids has been released back into the wild.

The eagle was found in a soggy field on May 27, 2021, after a storm blew through the area in the overnight hours.

Two Bald Eagle chicks were found dead in the rubble of the toppled tree.

Michele McNulty with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service out of Manhattan said the eagle was released Wednesday morning near the location of where she was found outside the Marshall Co. community of Blue Rapids, along the Big Blue River.

McNulty said the eagle spent nearly eight weeks at the Milford Nature Center recovering from a broken clavicle. Most of that time she was in a 10 x 10 non-flight room before being moved to a much larger flight pen around July 9th.

McNulty said once staff noticed the eagle could fly properly they determined she was fit for release back into the wild.

According to McNulty, the female’s nesting partner was likely uninjured in the storm and still in the area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated
An early-morning fire on Wednesday caused extensive damage to a home at 4031 S.E. Mercier St....
Intentionally set fire causes extensive damage to southeast Topeka home
Jacob Crawford (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD make arrest following narcotics search warrant
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted

Latest News

Live at Five
University of Kansas Health System
Kansas health system declining to take patient transfers
FILE - Defendant Dana Chandler told a judge she no longer wanted standby counsel Jason Belveal...
Chandler files motion to dismiss her case due to misconduct of trial prosecutor
A gravestone is seen in the near distance.
Search for unmarked graves in Lawrence continues after pandemic allows team to find vital discovery
Unmarked Grave search in Lawrence
Unmarked Grave search in Lawrence