Advertisement

All intersections of 12th St. closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All intersections of 12th St. are now closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

The City of Topeka says the 12th St. project continues to progress and two additional closures will start on Wednesday. It said 12th and Lincoln and 12th and Burlingame will be closed.

According to the City, the closures mean that all intersections of 12th St. are now closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

For more information about this project, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase
Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE
Water main breaks close southbound lanes of Gage at SW 29th
FILE
Sen. Moran applauds Biden Administration’s steps to reform organ donation systems
Rep. Ron Howard (Kansas Legislature)
Kansas GOP state Rep. Ron Howard of Wichita dies at 67
FILE —
Overland Park ranks as third best city in the nation to rent in