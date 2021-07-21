All intersections of 12th St. closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All intersections of 12th St. are now closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

The City of Topeka says the 12th St. project continues to progress and two additional closures will start on Wednesday. It said 12th and Lincoln and 12th and Burlingame will be closed.

According to the City, the closures mean that all intersections of 12th St. are now closed from Washburn to Topeka Blvd.

