Advertisement

AG Schmidt urges KCC to hold energy companies accountable for natural gas costs after severe winter weather

FILE - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
FILE - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the Kansas Corporation Commission to hold energy companies accountable for costs incurred from high natural gas prices during the severe winter weather event in February.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has petitioned state regulators to intervene in upcoming rate hearings for three natural gas companies in regards to the recovery of costs related to the winter storm in February 2021.

According to Schmidt, his office filed documents with the Kansas Corporation Commission to intervene in dockets opened by regulators for Black Hills Energy, Kansas Gas Service and Atmos Energy Corporation on Wednesday, July 21. He said the three companies are looking for KCC approval to recover from their customers the cost for natural gas purchased during the February extreme cold snap, which means the costs would be passed to the customer.

Under state law, Schmidt said he has the authority to enforce limits on profiteering during a declared disaster and on the filing of false claims for payment from government agencies. He said after natural gas prices spiked during a declared winner weather disaster in February, his office immediately opened an investigation on Feb. 19, 2021, to find evidence that the unprecedented price increases violated state law. He said that investigation is ongoing.

“These dramatic price spikes have placed a great burden on many consumers as well as on many Kansas taxpayers,” Schmidt said. “Our investigation into potential illegal acts is separate from the regulatory actions of the Kansas Corporation Commission, and by intervening in the KCC cases we can help ensure the state’s overall response remains coordinated and the interests of consumers, ratepayers and taxpayers are fully represented at every stage of the various proceedings and investigations.”

To read the full petition, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase
Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Organization seeks to remove over 50 animals from man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a pickup truck-semi crash Tuesday...
Florida woman killed in pickup truck-semi crash in Bourbon County
American Flag (Photo)
Gov. Kelly directs flags to be flown half-staff at state facilities
Milford Lake
New Junction City transient guest tax idea draws opposition