AG Schmidt urges KCC to hold energy companies accountable for natural gas costs after severe winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the Kansas Corporation Commission to hold energy companies accountable for costs incurred from high natural gas prices during the severe winter weather event in February.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has petitioned state regulators to intervene in upcoming rate hearings for three natural gas companies in regards to the recovery of costs related to the winter storm in February 2021.

According to Schmidt, his office filed documents with the Kansas Corporation Commission to intervene in dockets opened by regulators for Black Hills Energy, Kansas Gas Service and Atmos Energy Corporation on Wednesday, July 21. He said the three companies are looking for KCC approval to recover from their customers the cost for natural gas purchased during the February extreme cold snap, which means the costs would be passed to the customer.

Under state law, Schmidt said he has the authority to enforce limits on profiteering during a declared disaster and on the filing of false claims for payment from government agencies. He said after natural gas prices spiked during a declared winner weather disaster in February, his office immediately opened an investigation on Feb. 19, 2021, to find evidence that the unprecedented price increases violated state law. He said that investigation is ongoing.

“These dramatic price spikes have placed a great burden on many consumers as well as on many Kansas taxpayers,” Schmidt said. “Our investigation into potential illegal acts is separate from the regulatory actions of the Kansas Corporation Commission, and by intervening in the KCC cases we can help ensure the state’s overall response remains coordinated and the interests of consumers, ratepayers and taxpayers are fully represented at every stage of the various proceedings and investigations.”

To read the full petition, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.