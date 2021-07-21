Advertisement

Affidavit details what led up to crash that killed pregnant woman in west Wichita

Brandon and Samantha Russell
Brandon and Samantha Russell
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit released Tuesday details the events that led up to a crash earlier this month that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant.

Javan Ervin is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the crash. Samantha Russell, 22, was killed when Wichita police say Ervin ran a red light and crashed into a car she was driving. Russell was 33 weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.

The court document states Russell was admitted to a trauma unit and Wesley Medical Center staff performed an emergency c-section. The child was born a minute after Russell was admitted. She was pronounced dead four minutes later.

The entire incident began as police were attempting to take this man into custody. Jaime Chavez was a robbery suspect who police were looking for. He was arrested in west Wichita near maple and Ridge after getting out of the truck police say Ervin was driving.

As an officer approached the truck and the driver took off, jumped the curb in a parking lot to head northbound on Ridge Road. Police say he drove through the stoplight at Central and Ridge Road colliding with three other vehicles, including the one driven by Russell.

A GoFundMe set up for Russell’s family has raised more than $110,000 to date.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Guenther was arrested Tuesday, July 20th after official say he was attempting to remove...
Topeka man caught removing catalytic converter from church bus
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they wait in line for lunch...
Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted
Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff attempts to locate Colorado man after Sunday morning chase
Keith Wade
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

A rabbit suffers from an injury that has made its eyes ooze in a dirty cage on the Vesterberg...
GRAPHIC: Organization seeks to remove over 50 animals from man charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty
FILE - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
AG Schmidt urges KCC to hold energy companies accountable for natural gas costs after severe winter weather
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a pickup truck-semi crash Tuesday...
Florida woman killed in pickup truck-semi crash in Bourbon County
American Flag (Photo)
Gov. Kelly directs flags to be flown half-staff at state facilities
Milford Lake
New Junction City transient guest tax idea draws opposition