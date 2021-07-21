Advertisement

Advisors Excel named one of the best small workplaces for millennials by Fortune Magazine

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best places to work is right in Topeka, according to Fortune Magazine.

Fortune placed financial services firm Advisors Excel in their Top 100 Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials, which is anyone born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s. Advisors Excel was founded in 2005 and has nearly 700 employees between its two Topeka locations.

Fortune surveyed more than five million employees nationwide to compile their list, which placed Advisors Excel in the number 92 spot. “The number one thing they were looking for was they wanted to know if teammates love their job,” said Advisors Excel cofounder David Callanan. “Our number was over 97 percent of teammates love their job here. From our perspective, when we think about that, we know that happens because of all the little things we do so well here,” Those “little things” include hosting guest speakers and leadership training programs, as well as fun activities like barbecues and a yearly company vacation.

To view Fortune’s full list, click here.

