WWII vet touring US, raising money for frontline nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran is touring each of the 50 states in an effort to raise awareness for veterans and frontline nurses fighting COVID-19.

Inspired by a similar campaign by the UK’s Captain Tom Moore, 102-year-old Sidney Walton is raising funds for the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID response fund.

We caught Walton and his son Paul on their way to the Cyrus Hotel Monday afternoon, he had an escort from Lawrence. Tuesday, Walton will meet with Governor Laura Kelly and receive a Kansas Fag for his efforts. It will be his 39th gubernatorial visit sic he started his tour in May.

Paul said he and his dad have a special appreciation for frontline nurses.

“My dad got COVID about the same time last February, and survived at 102,” Paul said. “He owes everything to the frontline nurses, and we just appreciate them so much. That’s why he’s dedicating his tour to that.”

Anyone interested in helping can donate at TeamSidneyWalton.com

