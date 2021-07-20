USD 475 cancels tours of new Junction City High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tours of the new Junction City High School building have been canceled due to construction delays.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says after the approval of a phased opening plan by Junction City, it has made the difficult decision to postpone opening tours of the new Junction City High School. It said the tours were originally scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7, which included a VIP and Open House tour.

According to USD 475, the postponement is due to delays it has faced in the construction of the new building.

“Community members may recall a six-month delay in payment of Heavily Impacted Aid which resulted in a concurrent delay in special bond election from May to November of 2017,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for Geary County Schools USD 475. “After a successful bond campaign and during design development, the district experienced turbulence with a couple of key personnel. This brought SJCF Architecture’s design development to a crawl while the district worked through its internal challenges. Design delay proved to be the first obstacle to timely completion of the project.”

Following approval of design and construction documents from the Board of Education, the District said it experienced further delays, which pushed the project about 5 months behind its original timeline. However, it said a fall 2021 opening remained hopeful in the minds of the district, architects and construction workers on the project.

According to USD 475, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be another obstacle in the construction of the building, which impacted the timely delivery of materials and created a shortage of workers. At the peak of construction, it said Hutton Construction had a maximum of 300 personnel on-site, which was still 40 to 50 employees short.

Most recently, Geary Co. Schools said it experienced further delays in June due to the approval of a graphics package and comprehensive furniture.

Despite the cancellation, Wild said the ability to even open the school is remarkable. He said the hard work and success of the Hutton Construction team is to thank for that. He said the incredible levels of communication and integration efforts made by General Superintendent Cody Simon and Project Manager Curtis Calvert were appreciated by the district.

“These two are unsung heroes of this massive undertaking,” Wild said. “There have been hundreds and thousands of decisions made to include the integration of well over 100 subcontractors and suppliers. Neither man ever spoke of the tireless hours and many sleepless nights.”

Instead of tours, the District said it will hold a formal ribbon-cutting in the fall. It said JCHS students will have their first day in the new facility on Aug. 25, 2021.

