U.S. Department of Education to stop promotion of “1619 Project”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a letter sent by Senate Republicans, the U.S. Department of Education will no longer promote the 1619 project.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Department of Education has decided to stop promoting the 1619 Project.

“The 1619 Project has proved itself full of inaccurate retellings of American history, putting ill-informed, radical advocacy ahead of historical accuracy,” said Senator Marshall. “Our students deserve better, and the federal government should not be promoting revisionist history as part of federal programs supported by the Department of Education. I’m glad to see that the Administration has reconsidered inclusion of this false propaganda in American History and Civics Education programs.”

In April, Sen. Marshall said joined Senate Republicans to send a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to request the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history and civics education.

“Our nation’s youth do not need activist indoctrination that fixates solely on past flaws and splits our nation into divided camps,” said the letter. “Taxpayer-supported programs should emphasize the shared civic virtues that bring us together, not push radical agendas that tear us apart… This is a time to strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools. Instead, your Proposed Priorities double down on divisive, radical, and historically-dubious buzzwords and propaganda…Young Americans deserve a rigorous understanding of civics and American history. They need to understand both our successes and our failures. But acknowledging that America’s journey has been a work in progress throughout our history cannot mean ignoring the tremendous strides we have made together…”

To read the full letter, click HERE.

