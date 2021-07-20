Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer today with mostly sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today will only be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with similar humidity to Monday. Take advantage of the relatively cool day because the heat is coming and will be sticking around for several days perhaps even 1-2 weeks.

Heat safety can not be stressed enough that by the end of the work week this will begin an extended heat wave that has a very good chance to last into the first week of August with little to no relief. While we’re not talking about record highs, consecutive days with most spots in the mid-upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits will be dangerous if you’re not taking precautions. Not only during the day but also at night when temperatures stay mild in the 80s for much of the night before dropping in the 70s for the last couple hours before sunrise.

There are hints at some rain chances early next week but because of uncertainty will keep them at night with the daytime hours dry with hot conditions. There is a chance Monday may have rain during the day which will mean a brief relief from the heat before heating back up on Tuesday. This will be monitored through the week so stay tuned.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Patchy morning fog otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: There is some uncertainty on the extent of cloud cover which could have an effect on temperatures. As of now will go mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s (90-93) across much of northeast KS but with more clouds, highs may be closer to the upper 80s-low 90s (88-91). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be in the low-mid 90s before we begin the stretch of most spots ranging from 94-103 from east to west Friday through early next week. Heat indices will be increasing beginning on Friday as well so today through Thursday, heat indices will be up to 5° above the actual temperature but Friday through early next week could be more in the 5-10° range above the temperature. This means there could be some heat indcies as hot as 107° this weekend into early next week. This will be fine-tuned as well based on how hot it will get combined with how humid it will be.

Taking Action:

Watch out for patchy fog this morning

You still have time to take advantage of the next couple days despite a gradual warming trend. It’ll still be relativity cooler than what it will be by the end of the week. This heat wave we start with our hottest temperatures by Friday has a very real possibility to last into at least the first week of August. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate by drinking plenty of water and preparing if you plan to spend an extended period of time outdoors but also plan accordingly so you’re not spending a ton of time outdoors without breaks in AC. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer..... more than tornadoes so this needs to be taken seriously. Keep your pets in mind as well and make sure you have a way to keep them cool.



