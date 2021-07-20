Topeka woman injured in crash on Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 35-year-old Topeka woman was injured late Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m. at the turnpike’s East Lawrence exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 GMC Acadia sport utility vehicle was approaching the K-TAG lane when for an unknown reason, the driver swerved and crashed into the impact extenuator.

The driver, Charlotte Shown, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Shown, who was alone in the SUV, was wearing a seat belt.

