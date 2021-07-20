Advertisement

Topeka teens given opportunity to attend free, national defensive driving course

FILE
FILE(WTOK)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka teens will have the chance to attend a national defensive driving course for free.

Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, a teen proactive driving school, says it will offer a national teen defensive driving program to Topekans. It said students can register for free for the program, which will be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center from July 31 - Aug. 1.

According to B.R.A.K.E.S., former drag race champion Doug Herbert established the program after he tragically lost his two sons in a car crash in 2008. To date, it said it has trained over 45,000 teens throughout the nation. It said teens that take the course are 64% less likely to get into a car accident.

B.R.A.K.E.S. said using vehicles provided by Kia Motors, its program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. It said instructors will teach teens and parents how to be safer on the road. It said exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teens, said B.R.A.K.E.S. Car crashes end more teen lives than murder, suicide or disease.

B.R.A.K.E.S. said the course will be held Saturday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr.

To register for the free class, click HERE.

