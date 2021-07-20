Topeka man remembers father after losing him to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a loved one after losing him to the coronavirus just a few days ago.

Stephen Osborne says his Dad spent about three weeks on a ventilator but the virus was just too much for him and his lungs.

Stephen and his Dad, David, were best friends, colleagues, and inseparable. They spent years working together at The Osborne Company.

“We worked together every day for six years, with the exception of a couple times. I don’t think a day went by where I went without talking to him at least once.”

In early June David began experiencing COVID related symptoms and they only got worse.

“It got to be about June 8th when those symptoms really started to grow and he really had a lot of trouble breathing,” said Stephen Osborne.

“His lungs were taking on stress so he ended up going to the hospital on June 9th and that Tuesday June 8th was the last time I was able to speak to my Dad face to face.”

David had a long complicated battle with the virus.

“He was on the ventilator for about three weeks and there were good days where we saw positive improvement and there were days where we saw well, we almost lost him during the process. It wasn’t until about July 14th when I was able to go and see him and it became pretty clear that the damage was done to his lungs.”

On July 15th, David Osborne passed away.

Days later as Stephen sits in the very spot where his dad used to work he says that his dad will be remembered for his kind heart and his values that he brought to his company.

“He established company values of quality integrity, and dependability and we’ve really doubled down on that a lot, we want to have quality in anything we produce when we drive by and say yeah we built that and we’re proud of that.”

Stephen says the past couple of days have proved just how many lives David has changed.

“I’ve been getting emails and calls and text messages from literally hundred of People who I’ve never heard of before but through one way or another he impacted them at some point.”

The visitation for David Osborne will be this Friday from 6-8 at Topeka Bible Church.

